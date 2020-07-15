BJP MP, who defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia, now showed this kind of fire, people said …

Shivpuri: BJP MP KP Yadav (KP Yadav) of Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh is once again in discussions these days. This time, the reason for coming to the discussions is not political. Rather, there is a video of his workout which is going viral on social media. KP Yadav came into the limelight after defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha elections. KP Yadav was once close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Also Read – Rashmi Desai left country style, wreaked havoc by becoming a modern queen, viewed millions of times Video

Before the Lok Sabha elections, KP Yadav (KP Yadav) joined the BJP and also contested as a BJP candidate and defeated Scindia. Now Yadav is once again in discussions. The reason for this is the viral video of his workout on social media. In this video, Yadav is exercising through truck tires.

EVERY DAY IS ANOTHER CHANCE TO GET STRONGER TO EAT BETTER AND TO BE THE BEST VERSION OF YOU GOOD MORNING # JAYASHRIKRISHNA # Stayhealthystaysafe Dr. Krishnapal singh yanni var post banana mangwar, 16 july, 2020

In this video, KP Yadav himself is wearing black clothes, while on the same tire, he is exercising in his own style. This video is going viral on social media. People are commenting in many ways. If someone is saying muscle power then KP is telling Yadav the most fit.