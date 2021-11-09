BJP MP’s retaliation on Telangana CM, when the jackal’s loss of life comes, he runs in opposition to town

BJP, Nizamabad, MP Arvind Dharmapuri, Telangana CM Okay Chandrashekhar Rao, Information: Telangana Leader Minister Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao had threatened BJP leaders on the day past and stated that in the event you proceed to speak nonsense, then we can lower your tongue, watch out. In this observation of Telangana CM, BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri stated, “When the loss of life of the jackal comes, it runs in opposition to town”. When the time comes for KCR’s (Telangana CM) political loss of life, he ‘panga’ with Modi and lies to Modi executive.”Additionally Learn – There is not any distinction between SP-BJP, those two facets of the coin, wish to make Hindu-Muslim, BSP gets majority like 2007: Mayawati

Jab geedad ki maut aati hai toh wo sheher ki taraf bhaagta hai'. When the time of KCR's (Telangana CM) political loss of life comes, he is taking 'panga' with Modi and lies to the Modi executive: Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP's Nizamabad MP

Telangana CM stated the day gone by if BJP leaders use hate speech then tongue will likely be bring to an end

Telangana Leader Minister Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday threatened BJP leaders that he would bring to an end their tongues if they didn’t forestall the usage of abusive language to criticize them. Additionally Learn – Why Satyapal Malik is ceaselessly doing Khilafat from the Middle, is there any goal to go back to Jatland?

CM Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao had stated – Until now we’ve tolerated your remarks within the type of canine barking…

CM Okay. Chandrashekhar Rao had stated the day gone by, “TRS is the only biggest birthday celebration within the state with the biggest selection of representatives. To this point we’ve tolerated your feedback within the type of canine barking. Any longer in the event you communicate nonsense, use inane phrases, then we can take prison motion in opposition to you and query you at the streets. If you happen to proceed to speak nonsense, we can chunk your tongue, watch out.”

Rao’s allegation- BJP would name whoever requested the Middle for solutions to a few questions as anti-national

BJP’s Telangana unit Telangana President B. Taking a jibe at Sanjay, Rao advised a tradition on Sunday that BJP leaders had been speaking petty issues and seeking to achieve political mileage from farmers. The manager minister alleged that the central executive refused to shop for paddy from farmers, whilst the state was once putting in a middle to shop for the commodity from farmers. Rao additionally stated that whoever asks the Middle for solutions to sure questions, the BJP calls it anti-national. Whoever asks for a solution is given the tag of anti-national. They maintain two or 3 steps able. The primary is to place on an anti-national tag. Seal of the second one City Naxal.