BJP national vice president Uma Bharti infected with corona virus, quarantined herself to appeal to people …

Coronavirus News in India: Corona's havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 59 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 93 thousand have died so far. All kinds of people, especially from the common, are coming in the grip of uncontrolled corona. Now senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uma Bharti has become Corona positive. Uma Bharti herself gave information about this by tweeting. Along with this, he appealed to the people that whoever came in contact with them should quarantine themselves and get the Corona Test done.

2) I followed all the legal and social distractions of Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I have just turned Corona positive. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

BJP’s National Vice President and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has also quarantined herself at a location between Rishikesh and Haridwar. Uma Bharti is currently in Uttarakhand. She was returning from a trip to the mountains, during which she has quarantined herself when she is unwell.

Uma Bharti tweeted, “I am putting it to your notice that I called the Corona Test team on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, urging the administration, because I had a mild fever for three days.” , ‘I followed all the legal and social distance of Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I have just turned Corona positive.

3) I am still quarantine in Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will do the test again after 7 days and if the situation remains the same, then according to the consultation of the doctors, I will decide. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

In his next tweet, he wrote, ‘I am now a quarantine in Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will do the test again after 4 days and if the situation remains the same then according to the consultation of the doctors, I will decide.

Apart from this, he has appealed to the people that all the people who have come in contact with them should undergo corona test and take precautions. Uma Bharti tweeted, ‘Whatever my brothers and sisters who have come in contact with me or read this tweet, my appeal to them is to get their corona test done and take precautions.

1. When I reached Rudraprayag yesterday after seeing Shri Kedarnath Baba, at 7 in the evening I got the news that the Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, who was with me in Kedarnath ji, has been found corona positive, Dhan Singh Rawat ji, Mr. Kedarnath ji I was with me only. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 23, 2020

Earlier on 23 September, Uma Bharti had tweeted and informed that Uttarakhand’s Education Minister Corona, who was with her in Kedarnath, has been found positive. He had said that ‘When I reached Rudraprayag yesterday after seeing Shri Kedarnath Baba, at 7 o’clock in the evening I got the news that the Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, who was with me in Kedarnath ji, has been found corona positive, Dhan Singh Rawat ji Mr. Kedarnath was with me only.