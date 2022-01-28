BJP nation’s richest birthday party, BSP 2d and Congress 3rd, know who has how a lot wealth

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) It’s the richest birthday party within the nation. ADR (ADR) In step with a document via the BJP, the BJP declared property price Rs 4,847.78 crore within the monetary yr 2019-20, which is the best possible amongst all political events. BSP at quantity two (Bahujan Samaj Celebration) and Congress at quantity 3 (Congress) Is. BSP has property price Rs 698.33 crore and Congress Rs 588.16 crore. Each the events have introduced this.Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav stated in Muzaffarnagar – other people will keep in mind Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb, will reject BJP’s unfavorable politics

The Affiliation for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has ready this document in line with its research of property and liabilities of nationwide and regional events in 2019-20. As in keeping with the research, the full property declared via seven nationwide and 44 regional events all over the monetary yr stood at Rs 6,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore respectively. The ADR document stated that a few of the seven nationwide events, the best possible property have been declared via BJP (Rs 4847.78 crore or 69.37 in keeping with cent), BSP (Rs 698.33 crore or 9.99 in keeping with cent) and Congress (588.16 crore or 8.42 in keeping with cent).

SP richest amongst regional events

In step with the ADR, the property of the highest 10 events out of 44 regional events have been Rs 2028.715 crore or 95.27 in keeping with cent of the full declared via they all. Within the monetary yr 2019-20, Samajwadi Celebration declared most property of Rs 563.47 crore (26.46 %) amongst regional events. After this, TRS declared property price Rs 301.47 crore and AIADMK Rs 267.61 crore.

The percentage of mounted deposits/FDRs within the overall property declared via regional events within the monetary yr 2019-20 was once the best possible at Rs 1,639.51 crore (76.99 in keeping with cent). Below the FDR/Mounted Deposit class for the monetary yr, BJP and BSP introduced Rs 3,253.00 crore and Rs 618.86 crore respectively, which stood first and 2d amongst all nationwide events, whilst Congress has declared Rs 240.90 crore on this class. declared.

Regional events come with SP (Rs 434.219 crore), TRS (Rs 256.01 crore), AIADMK (Rs 246.90 crore), DMK (Rs 162.425 crore), Shiv Sena (Rs 148.46 crore), BJD (Rs 118.425 crore) Political events like FDR/Time period Amongst those that have declared the best possible property beneath deposits are. The whole legal responsibility declared via seven nationwide and 44 regional events for the monetary yr 2019-20 is Rs.134.93 crore.

In step with the ADR, “Nationwide political events declared overall liabilities of Rs 74.27 crore within the monetary yr 2019-20. Nationwide events declared Rs 4.26 crore beneath borrowings and Rs 70.01 crore beneath different liabilities. In FY 2019-20, Congress declared most overall liabilities of Rs 49.55 crore (66.72 in keeping with cent), adopted via AITC at Rs 11.32 crore (15.24 in keeping with cent). In step with him, within the monetary yr 2019-20, the regional events introduced a complete legal responsibility of Rs 60.66 crore.

In step with the research of the ADR, “Regional events declared Rs 30.29 crore beneath borrowings and Rs 30.37 crore beneath different liabilities in FY 2019-20, with TDP pointing out most overall liabilities of Rs 30.342 crore (50.02 in keeping with cent). After this, DMK declared a legal responsibility of Rs 8.05 crore (13.27 in keeping with cent).”