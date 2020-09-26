BJP president JP Nadda announced new team of party officials, Ram Madhav removed from the post of general secretary

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda announced the new team of party officials on Saturday. Nadda has given new responsibility to many new faces in the team. BJP has given a chance to new faces in place of General Secretaries, replacing Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey. Also Read – Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay, later deleted the tweet

BJP MP Tejashwi Surya was appointed as the new chairman of the party’s Yuva Morcha. He will replace Poonam Mahajan. Apart from this, the BJP has increased the number of national spokespersons to 23. Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni was made the chief spokesperson and he will also remain the media in-charge. Also Read – Maharashtra Home Minister targets former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, gives this big statement

Here is the new team- Also Read – Those who made hollow promises to farmers for decades are now firing guns on their shoulders: PM Modi

(input language)