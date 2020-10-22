BJP president JP Nadda said – There is a movement of middlemen and not farmers in Punjab

new Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda has called the agitation in Punjab about agrarian laws an intermediary movement. He has stated in clear words that this is not the movement of farmers, it is the movement of middlemen. BJP President JP Nadda while addressing the farmers of Delhi at the party headquarters said that in Punjab’s mandis, the farmer could not even change his job, had created such slavery. Prime Minister Modi has freed the farmers from all these restrictions. Also Read – Kisan Credit Card: Do you have a Kisan Credit Card, hurry up application, you will get many benefits together

BJP President JP Nadda said that the soul of India resides in the farmers and the farmer stands for India. But it is also a fact that many policies which should have been done in favor of the farmer long ago, there was apathy in it. Swaminathan’s report was blowing dust in the UPA regime. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, he took up the task of implementing Swaminathan’s report and for the first time he gave the MSP to farmers one and a half times the cost. Also Read – Kisan Credit Card: Getting loans to farmers is now easier, credit will be available on credit cards

The BJP president appealed to farmers not to be misled by the new agricultural laws. He said, “Kisan Bhai, one thing must be kept in mind that those who are misleading you, they are people who revolve around politics, are not friendly to the farmers. If farmers were friendly, they would have said that Modi ji thanked you for what you had written in our manifesto. ” Also Read – After Punjab, Congress government of Rajasthan will bring bill against agricultural laws of the Center

JP Nadda, while clearing the confusion about contract formulation, said that it is clearly written in the Act that no contract will be on the land, on the things that have arisen on the ground. If someone makes a contract of land by mistake, bullying or cunning then it will be canceled. On contract, the price will be fixed in advance and if the market rate is good then its bonus rate will also be fixed. In case of loss, it will be the responsibility of the contracting merchant and the farmer will get the bonus if the profit is made.