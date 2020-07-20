BJP president JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, says- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

new Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) over the ongoing deadlock along the border with China. He said that his attempt to “politicize” issues related to defense and foreign policy reflects his desperation to wash away the “sins” of a dynasty and to “ruin” Modi. Also Read – Congress MLA appeals to Rahul Gandhi, lead fund raising for Ram temple, said this benefit

JP Nadda said that the former Congress president is making statements that are "weak in facts" and "strong in throwing mud". In a series of tweets, he alleged that in recent years, whether it was the case of Doklam or the current deadlock with China, Rahul Gandhi preferred the information given by China instead of trusting the Indian armed forces. Huh. He said, "The attempt to politicize issues related to defense and foreign policy reflects the desperation of a dynasty to wash away the past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

JP Nadda said, "Whether it is the case of Doklam or the present, Rahulji is more interested in the information given by China in recent years than trusting the Indian armed forces." Why a family wants to see India weak and China strong. Many leaders in the Congress also dislike this deception of a dynasty. "The BJP president's response came after Rahul Gandhi's statement that he claimed in the backdrop of the deadlock with China in Ladakh that it was linked to a border dispute The matter is not simple but China's plot to attack the Prime Minister's '56 inch image'.

Gandhi said that China is trying to put pressure on the Prime Minister so that they do what China wants, otherwise it will tarnish their strong leader’s image. Under pressure, he is trying to save his image. He also questioned whether Prime Minister Modi will clarify that he is not worried about his image and he accepts the Chinese challenge? Describing Gandhi’s latest video on the Ladakh standoff released on Monday as his “unsuccessful attempt” to reinstate himself, Nadda said that China had “made a strategic investment in a dynasty that also paid a big dividend” He said that as a result, China occupied the land during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government.

Reversing Modi’s criticism, Nadda said, “For years a family has been trying to ruin Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sad thing for him is that Prime Minister Modi has a deep connection with the 130 crore Indian people. They live and work for them. Those who want to ruin them will destroy their own party. “