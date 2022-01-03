BJP president of this state was once despatched to prison, the celebration referred to as ‘homicide of democracy’

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Celebration’s Telangana unit president and MP B Sanjay Kumar was once on Monday despatched to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest. The police knowledgeable about this. Alternatively, the celebration’s nationwide management has termed the police motion as a “homicide of democracy”. Bharatiya Janata Celebration President JP Nadda mentioned that Leader Minister Ok Chandrashekhar Rao is taking this motion in desperation. He mentioned that the celebration is not just getting reputation within the southern state but additionally just lately gained the by-polls, which has disheartened Rao.Additionally Learn – BJP Protest: BJP took to the street towards the brand new excise coverage, jammed those roads together with Akshardham

Police mentioned Kumar was once arrested on more than a few fees, together with provisions of the Crisis Control Act, and segment 188 of the Indian Penal Code (violation of an order issued via a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Kumar has been arrested below Phase 333 of the Indian Penal Code, which is non-bailable and is pending trial in a periods court docket. The BJP chief was once produced prior to a Justice of the Peace on Monday afternoon. Additionally Learn – PM Modi drives in a automotive value Rs 12 crore, so cannot declare to be a fakir: Sanjay Raut

Kumar, a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was once detained on Sunday evening when he deliberate to carry a ‘jagran’ protest in team spirit with academics and different executive workers towards the state executive’s order (No. 317). He alleged that the transfers of academics and others with this order have harm their pursuits. Additionally Learn – CM Yogi Adityanath will contest the UP meeting elections, will he stand from any seat? gave this resolution

The arrest of the state BJP president comes within the backdrop of a heated argument between the ruling TRS and the BJP since November final yr on paddy procurement and different problems. Reacting to his arrest, Nadda mentioned the Telangana executive handled Kumar and BJP staff “inhuman” as they have been crushed up via the police prior to taking them into custody. The BJP president mentioned, “That is the homicide of democracy. We strongly condemn this.” Expressing enhance for the calls for of the academics, Nadda mentioned that the Telangana BJP leader was once protesting peacefully in his place of job following the entire protocols of Kovid-19.

Previous, stress prevailed in Kumar’s camp place of job in Karimnagar on Sunday evening when the police forcibly entered the place of job via breaking open the doorways of the place of job towards the protest of BJP staff. Police had mentioned that no authentic request was once made for permission to protest and the collection of celebration staff was once towards the ideas issued via the central and state governments to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

Kumar mentioned that it was once a relaxed protest which was once deliberate to be arranged as in keeping with the COVID pointers. He requested why the COVID-19 provisions aren’t being adopted within the methods of the leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Kumar alleged that his rights and privileges as a Member of Parliament have been violated via some law enforcement officials who misbehaved with him. Kumar wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla difficult motion towards the officers involved. A letter has additionally been despatched to Union House Minister Amit Shah at the directions of the BJP chief.