BJP protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temple in Maharashtra, demands reopening of all temples

The demand for the reopening of the temples closed due to Corona lockdown in Maharashtra has been intensified by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Maharashtra BJP workers today protested fiercely against the state government. During this, he staged a protest outside the Siddhivinayak temple. At the same time demanded the Uddhav government to open the temples of the state for the devotees. Also Read – BMC Commissioners issued this order, no good for those who roam without masks in Mumbai

Police barricades were also arranged during the protest, but protesters appeared to be trying to enter the temple amid the barricades. BJP workers were taken into custody as there were attempts to forcefully enter the temple. Not only this, besides Siddhivinayak temple, BJP workers also demonstrated a lot outside Shirdi Sai Baba’s temple. He demanded the opening of places of worship in the state. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Speed ​​of corona stagnating in the country, 706 deaths in 24 hours, 55 thousand new patients confirmed

Mumbai: BJP workers protest outside Siddhivinayak temple against the state govt, demanding that all temples in Maharashtra should be re-opened for devotees. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rebellion in Bihar BJP, party expels 9 senior leaders Protesters try to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment & barricading pic.twitter.com/LZD8yTOObA – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

In this regard, BJP leader Prasad Lad said that our demand is that we be given entry in Siddhivinayak temple. If the administration does not allow us to enter, then we will make our own way. Explain that the BJP has opened a front against the Uddhav government for the opening of temples in Maharashtra. He said that all the temples of the state should be opened to devotees.