BJP released first list of Legislative Council candidates of Bihar and Karnataka

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections on Saturday tonight. In this first list, the names of candidates from Bihar and Karnataka have been released. Also Read – Bihar Election: Seats split in Grand Alliance, Congress will fight on 70; Tejaswi will be CM candidate

Also Read – MP by-election: Kinnar can give tough fight to BJP, Congress, in the election battle

This list has been released by the Chief in-charge of the National Office of the BJP and the National General Secretary Arun Singh. It has been said in the press advertisement that the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved these names for the upcoming Legislative Council Annual Elections 2020 to be held in Bihar and Karnataka. Also Read – IRCTC: Rail passengers note … 100 trains for Bihar and Bengal starting from October 15

In this list, 5 names are for the seats of Bihar, whereas, a list of names has been released for 4 seats in Karnataka.