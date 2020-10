BJP released list of 28 candidates for MP by-election, their names stamped

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of 28 candidates for the assembly by-elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh. This list includes the names of 25 leaders who recently left the Congress and joined the BJP. BJP national general secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh released the list of candidates on Tuesday night. Also Read – Congress released list of candidates for MP by-election, 27 people have got election tickets so far

According to this list, Subedar Singh Rajaudha from Jaura, Andal Singh Kansana from Sumavali, Raghuraj Singh Kansana from Morena, Girraj Dandotia from Dimani, Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah, OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon, Ranvir Singh Jatav from Gohad, Pradyuman Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Munnalal Goyal from Gwalior East, Imrati Devi from Dabra, Raksha Santram Saronia from Bhander, Jaswant Jatav from Karaira have been made candidates.

Similarly, Suresh Dhakad from Pohri, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori, Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashoknagar, Brijendra Singh Yadav from Mungavali, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi from Malehra, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur, Prabhu Ram Chaudhary from Sanchi, Biawara Narayan Singh Pawar, Agar to Manoj Camelwal, Hatpipalya to Manoj Chaudhary, Mandhata to Narayan Patel, Nepanagar to Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Badnawar to Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, Sanveer to Tulsiram Silavat and Suvasara to Hardeep Singh Dung.