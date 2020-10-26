BJP released list of Rajya Sabha candidates, Hardeep Singh Puri from UP, Arun Singh candidate

BJP UP Rajya Sabha candidates list: BJP on Monday released a list of nine candidates for the biennial elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 9 next month for 10 seats in Rajya Sabha and one seat in Uttarakhand. The party has nominated Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Party General Secretary Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. BJP’s Central Election Committee has announced Naresh Bansal as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttarakhand. The name of Brij Lal, former director general of police, is also included in the list released for Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – BJP in Pakistan: Imran Sarkar asked opposition party PDM, are they working on BJP’s agenda?

The names of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh include Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh. is. The party has declared Naresh Bansal as the candidate from Uttarakhand. In the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP is looking at a one-sided victory in Uttar Pradesh on eight seats based on the number of forces, while SP will get one seat comfortably. Parties like Congress and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party are not in a position to win elections together.

The BJP currently has three seats, the SP has four, the BSP has two and the Congress has one seat in the ten seats to be vacated in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh quota. According to an official of the Assembly Secretariat, there are currently 395 members in the house consisting of 403 members. To win the Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate must obtain the votes of 37 MLAs. In the House, there are 304 independent members of BJP and 48 members of SP, 18 of BSP, nine of Apna Dal (S), seven of Congress, four of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and five independents including other smaller parties.

The 10 Rajya Sabha members retiring from Uttar Pradesh quota on November 25 include three BJP ministers – Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar. The tenure of Samajwadi Party professors Ram Gopal Yadav, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan and BSP’s Rajaram and Veer Singh is coming to an end. Along with this, PL Punia of Congress is also completing its term. SP’s senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav has been made the candidate. He filed his nomination recently.

