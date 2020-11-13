BJP releases new list of state in-charges, Sambit Patra gets responsibility for this state

The Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday late night released a new list, altering the responsibility of the in-charge of all the states and union territories, making a big change in the responsibility of its organization. BJP has appointed Radha Mohan Singh in charge of Uttar Pradesh in the new team of state in-charges. Sambit Patra has also been given the responsibility of a small state. Also Read – Pakistan’s death toll in India’s retaliation rose to 11, 16 injured

In the list issued for various states and union territories, the responsibility of many in-charges remains unchanged. At the same time, Bhupendra Yadav of Bihar will have the responsibility of Gujarat with two states i.e. Bihar. In some states, co-incharges have also been appointed.



In-charge of UP will be Radha Mohan, while Nagaland has the responsibility of Nalin Kohli. The charge of Delhi and Assam will be with Vijayant Panda. West Bengal will remain unchanged near Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In this list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of its state in-charges, in which Sambit Patra has been made in charge of Manipur, while Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana. In-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav will be in charge of Gujarat with his responsibility.