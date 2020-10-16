BJP relied on wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in Haryana by-election, it was defeated in this seat in 2019

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared the ticket for the by-election for Baroda assembly seat in Haryana late on Thursday night. The party has once again fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (Brahmin) from this Jat-dominated seat. The Baroda Assembly comes under the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat of Haryana. Former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda is considered to be dominant in this Jat dominated area. Also Read – BJP also wants to bring farmers under income tax: Akhilesh Yadav

Yogeshwar Dutt, the wrestler who contested on the BJP ticket, was defeated in the 2019 assembly elections. However, he garnered 37726 votes more than the previous BJP candidates. Yogeshwar Dutt is a known face for being an international wrestler, even if the Brahmin is from the fraternity. Dutt’s performance in spite of defeat in the last election was better and stayed second. That is why the BJP has played bets on them again. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

Significantly, Yogeshwar Dutt was given the ticket from Baroda assembly seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, a statement issued by the BJP said that wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dat will be the candidate for the by-election in Baroda seat of Sonepat on November 3. Let us know that the last date for nominating on this seat is Friday. Also Read – Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

Let us know that in this year Congress MLA Shri Krishna Hooda died in April this year in 2019. For this reason, by-elections are being held here. Please tell that Yogeshwar Dutt lost to Shri Krishna Hooda from this assembly seat. Although the BJP has announced the name of its candidate, but the Congress has not yet announced the name of its candidate.

Yogeshwar Dutt tweeted and expressed his gratitude to the party for choosing the BJP candidate. Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he has thanked and thanked for re-nomination.

(Input-agency)