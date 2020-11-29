BJP said farmer movement was inspired by politics, Amit Shah said – I never said

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday described the farmers’ movement as politically motivated and said that wrong elements have entered the movement. The party’s National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam told reporters, “The pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans are raised in the movement. The farmers have nothing to do with this. It has been hijacked by militant and anti-national forces. “He said that people coming in the movement wearing new trains and new clothes cannot be farmers.” Also Read – Kisan Andolan delhi: Why is the Badri Maidan not attracting the protesting farmers? Hanged on Delhi border

Describing the farmer movement as politically motivated, he said that wrong elements have entered the movement and the Congress is also misleading them to oppose the government. He also criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for airing the agitation and said that he did not provide food to the poor laborers during the circumstances arising out of the Kovid-19 transition but now he is getting tents for those participating in the peasant movement . Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s target on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said- PM Modi would have been better if he talked about farmers

He said, “No one can listen to farmers more than us. We gave 6000 rupees to the farmers, gave them urea, bought their produce, took many decisions in their interest and still want to talk to them. ”In-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Gautam claimed that the central government claimed And thanks to the achievements of the state government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat, the BJP will win 60 out of 70 seats in the 2022 assembly elections in the state. He said, “We will win 60 seats due to the work and public service of the central and state government and will set a record of forming government in the state twice in a row.” In the last assembly elections held in 2017, BJP had won 57 out of 70. . Also Read – The farmers rejected the condition of the central government for talks, decided to stay on the borders of Delhi

Gautam said that while expressing good coordination between the party organization and the government in the state, he praised state president Banshidhar Bhagat and Chief Minister Rawat. In response to a question, the BJP leader said that there is a lot of discord among the Congress party itself and this party is nowhere to be seen as the opposition.

Amit Shah said- I never said

Earlier, addressing the press in Hyderabad, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he never described the farmers’ movement as politically motivated. Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the election campaign of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, said that I have never called the farmers’ movement politically nor am I saying this now. This agricultural law is in his interest.

