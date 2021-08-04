BJP said- Rahul Gandhi does now not discuss or tweet on rape circumstances in Congress governed states

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi of the use of the alleged rape and homicide case of a Dalit woman in southwest Delhi to “advance” its political schedule. BJP acknowledged that the regulation and order equipment is operating speedy to get justice for the sufferer’s circle of relatives.Additionally Learn – After assembly BJP leaders, will Omprakash Rajbhar nonetheless have an alliance with Owaisi, acknowledged this

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press convention that the Gandhi circle of relatives’s approach of “selected” is reprehensible as they have got by no means tweeted about atrocities towards Dalit ladies in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Neither a phrase is spoken. Previous on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi met the sufferer’s circle of relatives and demanded justice for the sufferer. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: 3-time Shiv Sena MLA Ashok Shinde joins Congress, Nana Patole will get club

He additionally accused Rahul Gandhi of violating the Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act by way of revealing the identification of the woman’s oldsters by way of posting an image of her oldsters after assembly the woman’s circle of relatives. Revealing identification comes beneath the class of offense beneath the POCSO Act. Patra asked the Nationwide Fee for Coverage of Kid Rights (NCPCR) to take cognizance of the topic and factor realize to the Congress chief. Attacking Gandhi, he acknowledged, “It’s the use of Dalits and the deficient for its political schedule.” Additionally Learn – The behavior and behaviour of opposition participants is an insult to the general public: PM Modi

Gandhi met the oldsters of a nine-year-old woman who had died beneath suspicious cases following alleged sexual attack up to now right here. He acknowledged that he was once with the sufferer’s circle of relatives at the trail of justice and he would now not deviate “an inch” from it. After assembly the sufferer’s circle of relatives, the previous Congress president acknowledged that the circle of relatives isn’t soliciting for the rest however justice. They’re announcing that they don’t seem to be getting justice and wish assist on this.

Patra hit out on the Congress chief’s “silence” in those circumstances, mentioning a number of such heinous circumstances involving Dalit women and girls in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. “You shut your eyes and open most effective whilst you suppose it’ll carry you some political benefit. It’s appalling.” He acknowledged that the Delhi Police has arrested 4 accused within the case. Regarding a tweet by way of Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson acknowledged, “A Dalit’s daughter is without a doubt India’s daughter” and requested whether or not Dalit daughters in those Congress-ruled states aren’t India’s daughters.

Mentioning reputable figures, Patra acknowledged Rajasthan tops the rustic in rape circumstances. He claimed that the Rajasthan executive has accused Dalits of allegedly registering a prime choice of false FIRs.