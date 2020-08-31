BJP said- Yes, PM Modi has red eyes, Army has red eyes, then …

new Delhi: Once again, when the Congress targeted the Modi government on Monday when there was a conspiracy to infiltrate the Chinese troops on the Ladakh border, the BJP also retaliated. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that as long as there is a Modi government and army, no country can play with the sovereignty of India. On raising questions about the ‘red eyes’ of the Congress, the BJP has said that we have red eyes, but they have wet eyes.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a press conference that the red eye is with Hindustan, PM is with Modi, the Army of India, then the sovereignty of India is unbroken. No one has the guts to look at India with eyes. Child to child watches with confidence towards India’s Army and PM Modi. As long as the government and the army are standing, no one can play with the sovereignty of the country. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Narendra Modi, says Center attacks economy

Sambit Patra gave this reaction to the statement of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, in which he said on the night of 29-30 August on the attempts of Chinese troops to infiltrate near Pangog Lake, there is a Chinese invasion of the country on the day, Modi Yes, but where are the red eyes. When will you talk to China with eyes Why is PM silent? Also Read – India China Violence: Chinese troops tricked again on border, infiltration attempt failed

The BJP spokesperson said during the press conference that the Ministry of Defense has issued a statement about China. The BJP salutes India’s Army. The army with which he has performed duty on the border, has saved sovereignty, the army is capable of saluting him. We thank them by bowing down. Sambit Patra said that when India makes a surgical strike to eliminate terrorists, then why does the Congress cry. While the Ministry of Defense has issued a statement about China, we have said that we have stopped the fulfillment of China’s evil intentions. The Indian Army did not allow the country’s sovereignty to be played with. Also Read – Chess Olympiad 2020 India created history, PM Modi congratulated