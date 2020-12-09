BJP starts campaign for Bengal assembly elections, women showered flowers on Nadda’s convoy

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched the ‘Home Contact Campaign’ in Kolkata. In view of the state assembly elections to be held in April-May 2021 in West Bengal, BJP has started this campaign to campaign from house to house. The ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ is part of the BJP’s ‘No No Annay’ (and not injustice) campaign. Also Read – Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health News: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to hospital

As the convoy of Nadda's vehicles reached Bhawanipur area of ​​the city, the women wearing red border sarees played conch shells and showered flowers. Party MPs were with Lockett Chatterjee and Arjun Singh Nadda. Their vehicles also went to some narrow streets to talk to the people. The forces deployed under his protection tried to control the crowd during this period.

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda offers prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/UL8YRIxuEG – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

According to party sources, Nadda visited some houses on Girish Mukherjee Road, a few km from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, interacted with the local people, heard their problems and requested them to give BJP a chance in the election. Sources said that Nadda is in Kolkata on a two-day tour of the state and will attend many party functions.

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with “intolerance” and expressed confidence of forming the next government with more than 200 seats in the state.

Nadda, who came here on a two-day visit to West Bengal, condemned the “politics of dynasty” of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties in the state, saying that “the party is the family” for the BJP.

West Bengal: BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurates party’s West Bengal State Election Office at Hastings in Kolkata in presence of BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya “We will keep West Bengal’s culture alive. BJP shares a special relation with state, ”he said pic.twitter.com/BwxkYJfXBP – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

After inaugurating the party’s nine offices in various districts of the state, he said, “I would like to recall today what Shyama Prasad Mukherjee said about discipline and tolerance … It is very relevant in the current situation in Bengal.” For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee… your name is intolerance. ”

Nadda accused the TMC government of “minority appeasement”. He said that the saffron party would come to power in the 2021 elections with more than 200 seats and the TMC would be ‘wiped out’.