BJP state president VD Sharma became corona infected after Shivraj Singh Chauhan, last visit to Lucknow

Bhopal: The number of corona infected in Madhya Pradesh is increasing continuously. BJP's state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma's corona report has come positive. Corono-positive Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has wished Sharma a quick recovery. Two corona reports of BJP state president had come negative, but now third report has come positive. Sharma had recently visited Lucknow with Chief Minister Shivraj, State General Secretary (Organization) Suhas Bhagat and Minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria. The four leaders went to attend the funeral of Governor Lalji Tandon.

Chief Minister Chauhan has wished Sharma a quick recovery. He has said, "BJP state president and Khajuraho MP V.D. Information was received about Sharma being unwell. May God heal them soon, this is my prayer. " Before Sharma became Corona positive, all three other leaders have also become positive and are undergoing treatment. Apart from this, many ministers and MLAs of the state government have also been found to be Corona positive.

Apart from VD Sharma, Suhas Bhagat, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh BJP Party has also been found to be corona infected. Please tell that both VD Sharma and Suhas Bhagat had traveled to Lucknow with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. During this time, Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also with him. Everyone's corona test was found positive.

(Input – IANS)