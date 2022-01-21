BJP Theme Music: BJP’s theme music release for UP elections, ‘Assume fair, paintings robust’ is the tag line

BJP Theme Music: In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Celebration introduced its theme music (BJP Theme Music) for the UP meeting elections (Vidhansabha Chunav). The music ‘UP Phir Mange BJP Sarkar’ has include the tag line ‘Soch fair, paintings robust’. Launching the music, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned that it encapsulates the paintings finished through his govt within the closing 5 years.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi would be the CM face of Congress in UP, mentioned – does any individual else see

Yogi Adityanath mentioned, "We've got finished what we promised in our Sankalp Patra 5 years in the past. Our promise was once in accordance with nationalism, building, just right governance with the idea that of Antyodaya. We ensured building for all and didn't appease any individual."

The Leader Minister enumerated the achievements of the double engine governments and mentioned that the needy got properties, bathrooms, electrical energy connections, gasoline connections, medical insurance. He mentioned his govt reopened sugar generators and cleared cane arrears. He mentioned, "We ensured the protection of girls and women and ended the unlawful income of the mafia. Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath hall, Kumbh Mela and blank Ganga are different issues that we promised and fulfilled." Previous, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh lauded the achievements of the Yogi govt.