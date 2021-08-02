BJP tries to prevent Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy in Tripura, flag blown on automobile

Tripura Information: BJP employees attempted a number of occasions to prevent the convoy of Trinamool Congress nationwide common secretary Abhishek Banerjee on his strategy to Tripuraswari temple from Agartala airport in Tripura. Police resources gave this data. He mentioned that first Banerjee’s convoy was once stopped at Charilam in West Tripura. Throughout this, BJP employees had been looking to block the street elevating slogans.Additionally Learn – Many former Akali Dal leaders who got here to Delhi from Punjab joined BJP

Police resources mentioned that BJP employees allegedly attacked Banerjee’s automobile with sticks in their birthday party flags, however there was once no harm to the automobile. Sharing the video of the incident, Banerjee tweeted, “Democracy beneath BJP rule in Tripura! Kudos to Biplab Deb for taking the state to new heights. Additionally Learn – Speech of Bihar Minister in Maharashtra – Operating in Bihar could be very difficult for us… we need to undergo so much

Democracy in Tripura beneath @BJP4India rule! Neatly completed @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. %.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand: BJP MP from UP went to Jageshwar Dham, FIR lodged after video went viral

Police resources mentioned a bunch of BJP employees attempted to prevent Banerjee’s convoy whilst elevating slogans towards Banerjee at Kamla Sagar in Sipahijala district. When he reached the Tripureswari temple in Udaipur, a bunch of Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) employees attempted to dam his method and shouted ‘Abhishek return’.

On the similar time, TMC supporters provide additionally began shouting slogans, because of which pressure arose. After this, Gomti district BJP president Abhishek Debroy requested the birthday party supporters to go away the world. After this, Banerjee went within the temple and had darshan, police resources mentioned.

He’s going to grasp a gathering with the TMC’s state unit management after returning to Agartala. After that he’s going to grasp a press convention after which depart for Kolkata.

(enter language)