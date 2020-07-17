BJP tries to topple government by buying loyalty of MLAs, this black chapter of democracy: Congress

Jaipur: In the midst of the political uproar in Rajasthan, the Congress on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi government at the Center are merely “looting power” instead of dealing with the challenges of Corona virus and China. At the same time, the Congress has suspended two MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp from party membership and demanded the arrest of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Also Read – Sachin Pilot May Return in Congress: Sachin Pilot is looking for a way back! Long talk with this veteran Congressman

The Congress Spokesperson said, “Our demand is that FIRs should be filed by the Special Operations Group against Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat involved in the conspiracy to topple the Congress Government of Rajasthan from the first point of view and a thorough investigation should be done.” Also Read – Audio-video war in Rajasthan, 7th time Congress MLA accuses CM OSD

#WATCH The tapes that have surfaced between yesterday evening & today morning show that BJP has, prima facie, conspired to topple Congress govt & buy MLAs’ loyalty. BJP dwara janmat ka apaharan aur prajatantra ke cheerharan ki koshish ki ja rahi hai: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/zguy8xQUIa Also Read – Hanuman Beniwal’s sensational accusation: Vasundhara Raje along with Gehlot rescued Congress government, called legislators – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “From the tapes that have come out yesterday evening and till date, it is clear from the BJP that there is a conspiracy by the BJP to topple the elected government of Congress and buy the loyalty of the MLAs. It is clear that instead of fighting China or Corona, the BJP and Modi government are working to loot power.

Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show cause notices to them: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala https://t.co/lG4exVa14t – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Surjewala said, BJP is trying to kidnap public opinion and rip democracy.

Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh have been suspended from the primary membership of the party till the truth of the audio tape is investigated and both have been given show cause notices.

Citing two alleged audio clips that went viral in Rajasthan on Friday, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here and said against Shekhawat and others allegedly involved in the conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. A case should be registered in the Special Task Force (SOG) of the police.

This audio clip allegedly has the voice of senior Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain. Surjewala read out the alleged conversation in this clip at a press conference. He said, “By this so-called negotiation, the intention and conspiracy to bring down the Congress government of Rajasthan by changing the bargain of money and changing the loyalty of the MLAs is clear.” This is a dark chapter in the history of democracy. “

Surjewala said, “Firstly, FIR be lodged by SOG against Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat involved in conspiracy to topple Rajasthan Congress government, complete investigation and if misuse of post is expected to affect investigation (as prima facie it seems If it happens), then Shekhawat should be arrested immediately after taking a warrant. “

The Congress Spokesperson said, “Sachin Pilot should also come forward and clarify his position on giving the list of MLAs to BJP.” He said that the party has suspended former minister and MLA Vishvendra Singh and MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma from the primary membership of the party and issued a show cause notice to them. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that if morality is left in the BJP, he should sack Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.