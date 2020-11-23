‘BJP will form government in Maharashtra in next 2-3 months, preparations have been made’

new Delhi: The next two-three months in Maharashtra will come under BJP government. This big claim has been made by the leader of BJP in Maharashtra and Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve. According to Rao Saheb Danve, the Mahaghadi government in Maharashtra will fall and the BJP will come to power. Also Read – Discord and Congress’s advice to its leaders- Do not make public statements because …

Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve has claimed this by tweeting. He said that the BJP (BJP) will come to power in Maharashtra. For this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has completed preparations. This is the first time any BJP leader has made such a statement about Maharashtra. Earlier, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that we are not interested in manipulation. Waiting for the right time. The people of Maharashtra have also become upset.

BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in next 2-3 months for which it has made preparations, says senior party leader and union minister Raosaheb Danve
– Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2020

Explain that in Maharashtra, Shivsena (Shivsena) and BJP (BJP) contested the elections together. Both also got a majority, but the Shiv Sena clashed with BJP over the post of CM. After a long hiatus, the Shiv Sena left the BJP and formed a government with the Congress-NCP. Shivsena (Shivsena) took support from both parties on condition of Uddhav Thackeray becoming CM.

The BJP suffered a setback when it lost power in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena was one of the BJP’s oldest partners, which it also missed. It has been speculated for a long time that there may be upheaval in Maharashtra, but it has also been believed that this could hardly happen under Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.