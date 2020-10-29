BJP will launch election campaign chariot in Bihar, said- Jungle Raj will remind you of RJD

Patna: The election chariot was flagged off from Patna on Thursday on behalf of the Bihar BJP Business Cell. The Rath was flagged off by BJP’s National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. In this chariot showing the picture of the alleged jungle raja, it has been compared to the reign of the NDA. Through the photographs put in the chariot, an attempt was made to remind the people of that time of Jungle Raj. Symbolic posters of murder, kidnapping, looting, robbery, extortion and recovery industry have been put up. Also Read – Indian Army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fear in Pakistan: BJP

On this occasion, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that this chariot would remind the 15 years of Jungle Raj in Bihar in which traders either moved out of Bihar or were forced to leave the business. He said, “If anyone was the most oppressed by Jungle Raj, it was the business class that saw the real picture of Jungle Raj.” No week was spent when merchants were not killed or kidnapped. He used to collect extortion money for doing business and if not given he or his family would be kidnapped. ” Also Read – Already in connivance with BJP, Mayawati herself opened her pole: Samajwadi Party

He said that this chariot will remind people of Jungle Raj and will also put the picture of Bihar in front of the people. He said, “Today there is neither fear among businessmen nor worry of anyone because now there is the rule of law and good governance. Bihar left that jungle rule behind. Bihar is now safe, advanced and prosperous with the NDA. People of Bihar are now used to living with good governance, they should not want ‘Jungle Raj’ back again. ” Also Read – Bihar: Jinnavale Netaji was talking about the demolition in the speech, then it happened that …. see VIDEO

On this occasion BJP’s national media co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, state vice-president Rajesh Verma, National General Secretary of Minority Front Abdul Rahman, state spokesperson Dr. Ramsagar Singh, Arvind Singh, state media in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh and Ashok Bhatt were present.