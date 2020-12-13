BJP will win in West Bengal and Hindu Raj will be established again: Pragya Thakur

new Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur has targeted Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Assembly Election 2021) for the elections in West Bengal. Pragya Thakur says that BJP will win in West Bengal and Hindu Raj will be established. Pragya Thakur is an MP from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read – TMC bid on summoning Bengal officials, ‘not accountable to Home Minister’

MP Pragya Thakur (BJP MP Pragya Thakur), who has been in controversies many times over her statements, said that Mamta Banerjee is under mental stress. They have felt defeated. His rule is about to end. The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to win the next assembly election in West Bengal. After winning the assembly elections, Hindu Raj will be established.

She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next assembly election & there will be Hindu raj in West Bengal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on the attack on the convoy of party chief JP Nadda (12.12) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/17bKNR3tKc – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Pragya Thakur condemned Mamata Banerjee for the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Pragya Thakur said how all this is happening in West Bengal. Only the president of such a big party gets attacked. Stones are thrown. Now Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in West Bengal is certain.