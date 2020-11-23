BJP worker Zulfikar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi, son attacked with knife

new Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot dead a BJP activist and RTI activist Zulfikar Qureshi in Sundar Nagri, Nand Nagri area of ​​Delhi. Qureshi was shot in the head, killing him on the spot. According to the information received, Qureshi, along with his son, left for the mosque on Monday morning when he was attacked. The attackers adopted Qureshi’s son with knives. He is admitted for treatment in the hospital. Also Read – ‘BJP will form government in Maharashtra in next 2-3 months, preparations have been made’

After the incident, the police surrounded the area and called the forensic team for investigation. The armed attackers escaped from the scene, carrying out the incident. According to the police, many cases were registered against Qureshi. A case of theft of bike was also registered against his son. Also Read – Entry closed without corona report in Maharashtra, people of these 4 states including Delhi will be difficult

DCP Ved Prakash Surya of North East Delhi said, We have received some information about the attackers. Our team is working on it. Prima facie it seems to be a case of mutual enmity. The police is now combing the CCTV footage of the area to get some more information. A number of teams have been formed to raid the attackers. Also Read – Two Dhaba owners raped Mumbai’s event manager in Delhi, had friendship on Facebook