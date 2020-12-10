BJP workers protest outside Manish Sisodia’s residence

In Delhi, the conflict between the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is increasing. Delhi BJP workers demonstrated outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. A day earlier, BJP leaders filed a police complaint alleging the ‘conspiracy to murder’ the mayor and leaders of party-led municipal corporations. Also Read – JP Nadda’s attack on Mamta government- ‘Law and order situation in Bengal has completely broken’

Party workers also demanded the payment of arrears of the three municipal corporations… North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) – to the Aam Aadmi Party government of the national capital.

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday had filed a police complaint against Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a "conspiracy to murder" leaders of BJP-ruled municipal corporations, citing a video clip.

Pathak called these allegations rubbish and said that the BJP keeps campaigning to tarnish the image of the people.

The party’s Delhi unit vice-president Ashok Goyal Devraha said, “We are protesting against the conspiracy to assassinate our mayor and are warning that the BJP knows how to respond to such challenges.”

BJP youth and members of Scheduled Caste Cell also participated in the protest and tried to cross the police barrier near Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road, after which some people were taken into custody.

Devraha, who is leading the protest, claimed that the police took four to five BJP workers into custody and took them to the Mandir Marg police station.

“The mayor and other leaders of the corporation have been staging a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s residence for four days, as the Delhi government is not paying the dues of Rs 13,000 crore,” he said. Due to this, there are problems in paying salaries of sanitation workers, doctors and nurses, who are serving people as Corona warriors.