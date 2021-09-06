BJP would possibly move to courtroom referring to Bhawanipur by-election, Mamta Banerjee may have bother if the election is postponed

Kolkata: TMC needs meeting by-election in Bhawanipur (Bhawanipur Vidhansabha upchunav) in order that Mamata Banerjee can contest from there. TMC is bound that Mamata Banerjee will win this election simply. Mamta Banerjee has taken oath as CM, however until now she isn’t a member of the Legislative Meeting or Legislative Council. In Nandigram, Mamta Banerjee contested the election, however from right here she was once defeated by means of BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari Adhikari. On the identical time, BJP is making ready to visit courtroom in regards to the announcement of by-elections. BJP says that after elections were postponed somewhere else because of Corona, why are they being held in Bhawanipur.Additionally Learn – Large aid to Suvendu Adhikari from Calcutta Top Courtroom, orders to not take punitive motion

Amid the continued controversy over the by-elections in West Bengal's Bhawanipur meeting constituency, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh stated that the birthday party is considering going to courtroom at the factor. He stated that the birthday party is taking the opinion of attorneys after which a last choice shall be taken. The state BJP president stated, "The state executive isn't permitting native trains to run. They aren't permitting greater than 50 visitors in a serve as. They're arresting people who find themselves collecting for some function and going for elections."

Controversy has additionally arisen since the fee discussed in its notification that the by-election on this constituency is being handled as a distinct case on the request of the West Bengal executive. The fee deferred elections to 31 different meeting constituencies around the nation that are mendacity vacant because of the pandemic state of affairs.

Chief of Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari raised the problem and stated, "There's no figuring out between the Election Fee and the BJP. Will the Election Fee be in a position to provide an explanation for why by-elections don't seem to be being held in 31 meeting constituencies. State Leader Secretary Hare Krishna Dwivedi wrote to the Election Fee that if the by-election isn't held in Bhabnipur, there shall be a constitutional disaster within the state. He can not write like that. Through-elections and 6 constituencies don't seem to be happening. What complication is being created for that? We can make it a subject."

Allow us to tell that the Election Fee has introduced the date of by-election in Bhawanipur and two different meeting constituencies of Murshidabad district, Samserganj and Jangipur. Polling for those 3 seats shall be hung on 30 September and counting of votes will happen on 3 October. Dilip Ghosh stated, “This double usual can’t proceed. Both they’ve to mention that there’s no corona within the state or they’re going to must put off the elections. There shall be a crowd of hundreds in Mamta Banerjee’s election assembly. Is there someone who can arrest, they’re going to arrest handiest Dilip Ghosh, Shubhendu Adhikari and BJP supporters.”