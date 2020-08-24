BJP wrote a letter to Anna Hazare, said- ‘Move against AAP’, save Delhi from Kejriwal ‘

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (Bhartiya Janta Party) has demanded social activist Anna Hazare to come to Delhi and run another movement against corruption. BJP state president Adesh Gupta has written a letter to Anna Hazare, calling him anti-corruption. This time the BJP has launched a movement against the Aam Aadmi Party, seeking to bring justice to the people of Delhi. It is said that the way the Aam Aadmi Party, which was claiming clean politics, had cheated the people of Delhi, no one had imagined it. Also Read – Rahul did not talk of ‘connivance’, I offered resignation on comments of other leaders: Azad

BJP’s Delhi state president Adesh Gupta said in a letter to Anna Hazare on Monday, “In the year 2011, you took a fast unto death against the then government, demanding the Janlokpal bill at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Some people in your name advocated clean politics and formed a new political party called Aam Aadmi Party. When Kejriwal became the Chief Minister after contesting elections, Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Professor Anand Kumar, Kumar brought out new faces, pushing Vishwas. ” Also Read – VIDEO: Uma Bharti advised Congress – get rid of ‘foreign’ Gandhi, bring Swadeshi Gandhi

Aam Aadmi Party has names like Somnath Bharti, Sandeep Kumar, Amanatullah Khan or Jitendra Tomar and a long list of their adventures. Be it Kanhaiya Kumar or Tahir Hussain, Kejriwal government is seen standing in support of every anti-national. Adesh Gupta said that the Aam Aadmi Party, which came into the government in the name of clean politics and cleanliness, has broken all boundaries. The Lokpal movement, on which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed, also removed Lokpal Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas. Also Read – Allegations of nexus with BJP! Kapil Sibal withdrew his statement, said – Rahul Gandhi was talked to, he did not say anything like that

Aadesh Gupta alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has become a machine for creating fake companies and white money for political donations. The police also arrested two people in connection with the Rs 2 crore donation from fake companies. In the past, there has been evidence of direct contact with Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s hawala business. Tax evasion of more than hundred crores on Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and benami property worth 130 crores has been disclosed to MLA Kartar Singh. Now the Aam Aadmi Party has become a party of black money.

State President Adesh Kumar Gupta said to Anna Hazar, “I request you to come back to Delhi and raise your voice against corruption and support us in this movement.” For the relief of the youth and the people of Delhi who feel cheated, you have to raise your voice again and only then will there be a new beginning of political sanctity. The Aam Aadmi Party is pushing the people of Delhi to death by organizing communal riots. He has no right to live in Delhi. “