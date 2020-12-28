BJP’s ally JDU said in Bihar – hate is being spread in the name of ‘Love Jihad’, we are not in favor of law

Patna: Conversion laws are being enacted in many BJP-ruled states. At the same time, JDU (Janta Dal United), which is running the government in Bihar in collaboration with BJP (BJP), has strongly attacked it. JDU said that such laws are creating hatred and division in society, which is not acceptable to it. JDU leader KC Tyagi said, ‘In the name of Love Jihad, an atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the society.’ Also Read – UP: BJP MLA told himself by making fake report Corona victim, cunning did not work in court, CMO also measured

KC Tyagi said, “The constitution and the provisions of the CRPC give two adults the freedom to choose a life partner of their choice, irrespective of religion, caste or region.” Right from the days of Ram Manohar Lohiya (Ram Manohar Lohiya), the right of marriage of adults, irrespective of caste and creed, has been retained. Lohia was a socialist thinker. Also Read – BJP ally RLP left NDA, Hanuman Beniwal said – All three bills are against farmers

In BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet on Saturday approved a bill to enact strict laws against alleged ‘love jihad’. The bill provides for imprisonment for a maximum period of 10 years and fine of one lakh rupees in case of marriage and any other fraudulent conversion. A similar ordinance has been notified by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh last month. However, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging it. Also Read – BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah said in Guwahati – come and discuss farmers with the government in the mainstream