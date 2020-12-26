BJP’s ally RLP left NDA, Hanuman Beniwal said – all three bills are against farmers

Jaipur: Hanuman Beniwal’s National Democratic Party (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws. While addressing the protesters on the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Alwar district of Rajasthan, Beniwal said that we are standing against the farmers. National Democratic Party convenor Beniwal was an ally of the BJP at the center. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Updates: Users will get Snapdragon 720G and 8 GB RAM in Samsung Galaxy A72 4G

National Democratic Party chief Hanuman Beniwal said, "The central government is adamant on not withdrawing agricultural bills. These three bills are against the farmers, that's why I left the NDA, but I will not form any alliance with the Congress. "

Earlier, NDA constituent National Democratic Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had announced his resignation from the post of member of three committees of Parliament in support of the peasant movement and on issues of public interest. The MP sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Beniwal told reporters here that on December 26, he will be marching towards Delhi with two lakh farmers and the decision to stay in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will also be taken on the same day.