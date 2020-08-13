BJP’s big U-turn in Rajasthan, will bring no-confidence motion against Congress in Vidhan Sabha, know what will happen now

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly. Today Rajasthan BJP has announced this. The Assembly session in Rajasthan is starting from Friday ie tomorrow. The BJP will bring a no-confidence motion on Friday. Also Read – BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad filed nomination for Rajya Sabha, seat vacant after the demise of SP MP

In Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has announced a motion of no confidence in the Assembly. Gulab Chand said that what will happen in Rajasthan, we will bring it to the fore. Till now BJP leaders have been denying this, because BJP said that they do not have the numbers, but now BJP has decided to bring the proposal. Also Read – Before meeting Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said – ‘need to forgive and forget’, know its meaning …

The Congress will now have to prove its majority by bringing a no-confidence motion. The BJP has 75 seats, while the Congress has about 125 seats. The displeasure of Sachin Pilot and his camp with the Congress has gone away. Even after this, the BJP is going to bring a no confidence motion in the assembly session. There will be voting and discussion on this. Also Read – Central government’s policies transforming economy into ‘economic system’: Congress