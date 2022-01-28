BJP’s counterattack on Akhilesh’s charge- ‘There’s no want to prevent AAP and your alliance, the verdict of the folks in 2014 continues to be legitimate’

UP Meeting Election 2022: Earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, all of the events are busy with their lives. The spherical of accusations could also be happening. On this episode, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) However accused of preventing his helicopter in Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted and stated, ‘My helicopter was once stopped in Delhi with out giving any explanation why and isn’t being allowed to visit Muzaffarnagar. While a best BJP chief has simply flown from right here. This can be a determined conspiracy of the shedding BJP. Alternatively, after some time knowledge was once gained that his helicopter was once allowed to fly.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP and Congress gave choice to familyism as a substitute of employees in giving tickets

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav ji, there is not any want to prevent you and your alliance, the general public determined to prevent it in 2014, which continues to be in position, prevent the gimmicks and depend the votes on March 10, get ready to visit Saifai on March 11, In a position to achieve Meerut in 40 mins now not in 4 hours, — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 28, 2022

Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav flies flight from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar after tweet of halting helicopter

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s remark has come on Akhilesh’s allegation. Keshav Prasad Maurya stated, ‘Akhilesh Yadav ji, there is not any want to prevent your alliance with somebody, the folks determined to prevent it in 2014, which continues to be in pressure. Forestall the gimmicks and depend the votes on tenth March and get ready to visit Saifai on eleventh March. In reality Akhilesh Yadav goes to carry a press convention in Muzaffarnagar in conjunction with Jayant Chaudhary and therefore he was once going there by means of helicopter. Additionally Learn – BJP MP Varun Gandhi surrounded the federal government, stated – unemployment is the most important downside of the rustic, the location is getting worse

My helicopter continues to be detained in Delhi with out assigning any explanation why and isn’t being allowed to visit Muzaffarnagar. While a best BJP chief has simply flown from right here. This can be a determined conspiracy of the shedding BJP. Persons are working out the whole lot… %.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

However, Akhilesh stated after attaining Muzaffarnagar, I need to remind the BJP that now that the election has come, learn your Sankalp Patra and notice whether or not the guarantees he made had been fulfilled or now not. His each promise became out to be a jumla, gave false commercials. I am hoping that this time SP-RLD goes to win.