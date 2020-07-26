BJP’s deception will be denied, the country will run with the Constitution and the voice of the people: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India’s democracy will run on the basis of the Constitution with the voice of the people and the people of the country will reject the BJP’s ‘conspiracy of fraud’. He was participating in the Congress ‘Speak Up for Democracy’ online campaign. A large number of party leaders participated in this campaign. Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “India’s democracy will run with the voice of the people based on the Constitution. The people of the country will protect democracy and the constitution by denying the conspiracy to manipulate the BJP. ” Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray gave the challenge to the opposition, said- ‘My government’s steering is in my hand, show it by dropping it, then know it’

In Rajasthan, the Congress government in the state is facing a crisis after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's rebel attitude against the party. 18 other MLAs are also supporting the pilot. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind this rebellion, while the saffron party has rejected it.

The Congress will hold a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Monday to register its protest against the action of the Governor of Rajasthan. The Congress has accused the Governor of Rajasthan of delaying the convening of the assembly session. The party has also accused the governors of misusing their powers to topple opposition governments.