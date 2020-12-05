BJP’s great performance in Hyderabad, Yogi Adityanath said, Bhagyanagar’s fortune begins …

The BJP has performed better in the relocating Greater Hyderabad Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. BJP’s star campaigner and headlines about his campaign, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the victory of the party’s 48 seats, saying that the fate of Bhagyanagar is beginning… unprecedented confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Many thanks to the people of Bhagyanagar for expressing it. Also Read – Hyderabad Election Result 2020: BJP’s victory in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, TRS regains power

UP CM Yogi tweeted, "A big thank you to the people of" Bhagyanagar "for expressing unprecedented confidence in the leadership of the BJP and the respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji in the Hyderabad civic elections."

Let us know that Bijni has won 48 seats in the GHMC elections and thus has jumped nearly 12 times in his seats. In the last election, BJP could win only 4 seats.

Let me tell you that the ruling TRS has won 55 seats in the Hyderabad Corporation elections and this is special, while in the last election there were 99 seats. At the same time, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM is in third place with 44 seats. Congress has won only two seats.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held road shows and rallies in Hyderabad elections. The people of Hyderabad had gathered a lot in UP Yogi’s programs. Yogi’s statement changing the name of Hyderabad to Bhagya Nagar was also in the news.