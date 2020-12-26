BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah roared in Guwahati, said – all militant organizations have surrendered

Amit Shah in Assam: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah formally started the ruling saffron party’s election campaign in Guwahati on Saturday for next year’s Assam assembly elections. In a program here, he attacked the Congress fiercely. Also Read – Amit Shah, on a three-day tour to the northeast, will welcome many big plans at night in the midst of dhol-nagaras in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during an event in Guwahati that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast has emerged as a center (engine) of development. He said, "The journey of development within Assam for nearly four and a half years in Assam led by Modi ji, led by the pair of Sarbananda Sonowal and Hemant Vishwa Sharma, is an important stop today."

He said that "Modi ji had said in the 2013 election campaign that unless eastern India develops, India's development is impossible. In 2014, the people of the country made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he has expressed the words of Modi ji.

Amit Shah said that there was a time of agitations in Assam, there were agitations on different things, hundreds of youth were killed. The peace of Assam was disturbed and the development of Assam was stopped. He said, “I have great pleasure today that the birthplace of Srimanta Shankar Dev was captured by the intruders. By emptying it today, Hemant Vishwa Sharma and our Chief Minister are going to do the task of lasting the great memory of Shankar Dev till rip period. ”

Shah reached Guwahati at midnight on Friday. Leaders of Assam Chief Minister Sabarnand Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jai Panda, state party president Ranjit Kumar Das, etc. received Shah at the airport.