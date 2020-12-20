BJP’s mission in Bengal: Amit Shah arrives at Vishwabharati University, pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Shanti Niketan (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at Visva-Bharati University. Amit Shah paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus. Sources said that Shah is also scheduled to visit the worship house and Sangeet Bhawan where the students of the university will perform Rabindra Sangeet under the cultural program. He told that Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Ravindra Bhavan on the university campus. Also Read – Amit Shah in Bengal LIVE: ‘This is just the beginning, Didi will be left alone till the election’, Amit Shah’s roadshow in West Bengal

Sources said that amidst tight security, the Home Minister has reached the Central University for more than one and a half hours. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Vice Chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty and teachers.

West Bengal: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra-Bhavana, Shantiniketan, Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/1O7R7c0OQ9 – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who went out on Mission Bengal for the assembly elections, is on a two-day tour of West Bengal. Yesterday, where he strongly attacked the state’s Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, today he is also going to do a big road show in Bolpur. This is seen as a demonstration of BJP’s strength in Bengal.

There is a big change in the politics of Amit Shah’s tour of West Bengal. This is the first time since the party’s inception in 1998 when such a split broke out in the TMC and the party is scattered so fast. Impressive Trinamool Congress leader and former cabinet minister of Bengal government, Shvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) joined BJP yesterday in the presence of Amit Shah along with thousands of his supporters. Shuvendu’s departure is a big blow to TMC as he has been considered as the big face of the party in Bengal.