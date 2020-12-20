BJP’s one-sided victory in this election of Assam, 33 seats out of 36, Congress folded over one

Guwahati: In Assam, the ruling BJP (BJP) has registered a resounding victory in the Tiwa Autonomous Council elections winning 33 out of 36 seats. The Assam State Election Commission gave this information. The Commission said in its result update that BJP’s ally Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) won two seats, while the opposition Congress (Congress) was reduced to just one seat. Also Read – Demand for Rahul Gandhi to be made president in meeting with Sonia, disgruntled leader said – elections should be held

According to the counting of updates, the ruling party defeated the Congress in most of the seats and defeated independents in some places. ASEC said that Maniram Patar of BJP has won unopposed from Gobha constituency.

A total of 124 candidates were in the fray for thirty-six constituencies for which the voting was held on 17 December. More than 71 percent of the total 3,08,409 voters exercised their franchise. The BJP also performed well in the recently concluded Bodoland Provincial Council elections. Assembly elections are due in the state next year.