BJP’s only MLA in Kerala Legislative Assembly supported the proposal against agricultural laws, then clarified this

December 31, 2020
2 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unforeseen incident in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, BJP’s only MLA, O Rajagopal, supported the motion in the House seeking to repeal the disputed Central Agricultural Laws against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi border. Also Read – Bihar News: Nitish Kumar’s statement on RJD leader Shyam Razak’s claim of 17 MLAs – said this …

In a special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proposed the motion, which was passed unanimously with the support of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP. Also Read – Farmers-Govt Talks: Kisan-government talks begin after 21 days, 40 farmer leaders and three union ministers are in talks

After the session, O Rajagopal told media persons, “The resolution was passed unanimously. I gave my opinion regarding some points (in the proposal), there was a difference of opinion about this, which I outlined in the House. ” He said, “I fully supported the proposal.” Also Read – Former Indian cricketer ‘Shiva’ enters politics, joins BJP

When Rajagopal’s attention was drawn that the proposal demanded the repeal of the three central agricultural laws, he still spoke of supporting the proposal. Rajagopal said, “I supported the proposal and the central government should withdraw all three agricultural laws.” He said that he agreed with the general opinion of the House. ” Rajagopal said that this is democratic sentiment.

When Rajagopal was told that he was going against the party’s stance, he said that this is a democratic system and we need to follow a consensus.
However, during the special session, Rajagopal said during the discussion in the House that the new laws will protect the interests of farmers and middlemen will be avoided.

