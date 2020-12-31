BJP’s only MLA in Kerala Legislative Assembly supported the proposal against agricultural laws, then clarified this

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unforeseen incident in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, BJP’s only MLA, O Rajagopal, supported the motion in the House seeking to repeal the disputed Central Agricultural Laws against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi border. Also Read – Bihar News: Nitish Kumar’s statement on RJD leader Shyam Razak’s claim of 17 MLAs – said this …

In a special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proposed the motion, which was passed unanimously with the support of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP.

After the session, O Rajagopal told media persons, "The resolution was passed unanimously. I gave my opinion regarding some points (in the proposal), there was a difference of opinion about this, which I outlined in the House. " He said, "I fully supported the proposal."

During discussion in Kerala Assembly, I opposed certain references made in the resolution against farm laws. But I do not object to the general consensus reached by the House against the farm laws: O. Rajagopal, BJP MLA, Kerala O. Rajagopal stated that he abstained from voting. https://t.co/cwQy04TsDN pic.twitter.com/nc8aXWW0uV – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

When Rajagopal’s attention was drawn that the proposal demanded the repeal of the three central agricultural laws, he still spoke of supporting the proposal. Rajagopal said, “I supported the proposal and the central government should withdraw all three agricultural laws.” He said that he agreed with the general opinion of the House. ” Rajagopal said that this is democratic sentiment.

When Rajagopal was told that he was going against the party’s stance, he said that this is a democratic system and we need to follow a consensus.

However, during the special session, Rajagopal said during the discussion in the House that the new laws will protect the interests of farmers and middlemen will be avoided.