BJP’s policy of spreading hate has started coming to bad results, bad situation in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the bad results of the BJP's policy of spreading hatred and promoting intolerance are now coming to the fore. The law and order situation in the state is out of control. Akhilesh said in his statement that since the BJP government has been ruling in Uttar Pradesh, the fourth pillar of democracy has been under continuous violent attacks. The people of the state are in a hurry.

The SP chief said, "After all, on whose strength are the spirits of criminal elements who commit murder, robbery and rape? Bad results of BJP's policy of spreading hatred are now coming to the fore. He said that the mining mafia and the land mafia have been showing their strength to the journalists who write the truth, now the local criminals are also being scared. The policemen themselves also become their companions. Where should the public go to get justice in such a situation?

SP chief said that in Ghaziabad, journalist Vikram Joshi was shot by miscreants because he had complained to the police about the case of molesting niece. The police did not do anything, on the contrary they got the punishment to complain. Then the courage of the miscreants will increase. If the police had acted on time, then the journalist would not have lost his life.

Akhilesh said that the BJP demands Rs 25 lakh to be given to the dependents of the SP journalist by the BJP government. The Samajwadi Party has helped Rs 2 lakh in sympathy for their suffering family members.