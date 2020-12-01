BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj dies of corona infection, PM Modi condolences

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. People of all kinds, from mango to special, are becoming victims of this deadly virus. Now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj died in a hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus infection. Gujarat has lost two of its Rajya Sabha members within a week after Bhardwaj’s death. Earlier, Congress leader and treasurer Ahmed Patel died on 26 November. Also Read – Delhi Corona Updates: More than 4 thousand cases of Corona and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi

Bhardwaj, a senior leader of Rajkot's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a lawyer by profession, was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in July. Bhardwaj was initially admitted to the ICU ward of Rajkot Hospital after being found positive by coronavirus, but was later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. Expressing grief over his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Abhay Bhardwaj ji was an eminent lawyer and was at the forefront of the serving society. It is sad that we have lost a bright and joyful person, who always thought about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace.’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kiran Maheshwari died of Coronavirus infection a day earlier from Rajasthan. According to a report by the news agency ANI, 'BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, who is undergoing treatment for corona infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon has passed away.

