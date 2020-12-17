BJP’s Strategy for West Bengal: BJP in preparation for Bengal Fatah under Amit Shah, these leaders become part of ‘Team Shah’

BJP’s Strategy for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP does not want to give up any core for the assembly elections in West Bengal in March-April next year. That is why it has formed a seven-member team under the leadership of party’s biggest leader Amit Shah after PM Modi. There are many other Union Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers along with Home Minister in this team. Each of these leaders has been given the responsibility of six to seven parliamentary constituencies. This entire exercise is being led by Amit Shah himself. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Election preparations begin in West Bengal, Deputy Election Commissioner holds important meeting

According to information received from party sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state this weekend, while his cabinet colleagues, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya will visit the state within the next few days.

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior minister in Madhya Pradesh government Narottam Mishra have also been given responsibility in West Bengal. When Union Minister Patel was asked about the responsibility given to him in West Bengal, he confirmed this and said that he has been entrusted with the party's election preparations in North Bengal.

Sources said that on December 19, Shah will hold a meeting with all these leaders and discuss the strategy ahead. Shah will be on a two-day Bengal tour this weekend. During this time he will address a political gathering and will have lunch at a farmer’s house in Midnapore district.

There are reports and discussions that former minister Shubhendu Adhikari, who is angry with the Trinamool Congress, can join the BJP in the presence of Shah. The officer also resigned as Trinamool Congress MLA on Wednesday after resigning from the Mamata cabinet.

The BJP leadership has already entrusted the responsibility of five different areas of West Bengal to its central officials. The BJP has not been able to make any significant impact in the West Bengal Assembly elections so far, but its victory in 18 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has raised its spirits and it has emerged as the main rival of the Trinamool Congress. Party leaders have been continuously claiming that in this year’s assembly elections, the BJP will overthrow the Trinamool government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.