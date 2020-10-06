BJP’s strong message to Chirag Paswan, said- whoever accepts Nitish’s leadership will remain in NDA

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Seats have been divided between BJP and JDU. BJP has got 121 seats and JDU has got 122 seats. Along with this, BJP has given a strong message to the rebellious Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan. Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal said during the seat-sharing announcement that the NDA in Bihar will remain the same, which will accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar is the leader of Bihar NDA and all things are happening under Nitish’s leadership in the alliance. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

The BJP made it clear that the BJP is also contesting elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. It is believed that this clear message has been given to the Lok Janshakti Party. In fact, LJP president Chirag Paswan had said that he did not accept Nitish's leadership, although he had spoken of staying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Please tell that Chirag Paswan has said that he will not contest elections with JDU. They have no problem with the BJP. And wherever JDU will contest elections, LJP will also field its candidates in all those places. On this matter, BJP has now said that only those with Nitish Kumar will remain with NDA and BJP.

Along with this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he does not pay attention to the talk of unrestrained, those who want to speak, they work and they will continue to do so. Nitish Kumar fiercely targeted opponents, especially LJP President Chirag Paswan, in gestures. In response to a question asked in the context of Chirag Paswan, he said, “No matter what someone says, they do not listen to what is said, whom we want to speak, we work and will continue to do so.” Nitish said without naming anyone, “Former LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan is ill. We all wish him better health. We have an old attachment to him. It doesn’t matter what someone says to us. “

Announcing seat sharing in the NDA, Nitish Kumar said that out of 243 seats in Bihar, BJP has been given 121 seats, while JDU has got 122 seats. He said that JDU has given seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) with its quota, while BJP will give seats to Vikas Insan Party (VIP) with its quota. He said that talks between BJP and VIP are in the final stage.