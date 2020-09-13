BJP’s target on AAP, said- Why is Arvind Kejriwal taking revenge from Delhi, people will not forgive

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Arvind Kejriwal government in the Corona era of ‘taking revenge’ on the people of Delhi. BJP has said that the public will never forgive the Kejriwal government. State President Adesh Kumar Gupta said, “Chief Minister, if time has been received from other states, please pay attention to Delhi as well. Corona cases are increasing daily, but you are more busy in your campaign and other states. What are you doing to avenge the people of Delhi? The public will not forgive! ” Also Read – Corona havoc resumes in Delhi, 4, 235 new patients found, 24 more killed in 24 hours

Adesh Kumar Gupta praised the service work of the party workers. He said that in this Corona period, the name of all the Corona warriors who served the people with the mantra of 'Seva Paramo Dharma' will be written in golden letters in history. Ever since the Corona crisis started, BJP workers in Delhi have done service, extending all kinds of assistance to the people of Delhi.

He said that he is grateful to all the Corona warriors who, despite not caring about their lives, gave public service. Sanitary workers, doctors and other institutions discharged their duties and served the public amidst the great threat of Corona infection. The state BJP president said, "Even when the whole world is fighting the global epidemic corona, in this difficult time, under the able leadership of Modi ji, the government has shown the foresight and instilled confidence in the people of the country to win this epidemic with solidarity. Can. "