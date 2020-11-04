Entertainment

BJP’s top leader visits West Bengal for two days, Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata at night

November 4, 2020
2 Min Read

Kolkata: Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah reached Kolkata on Wednesday night for a two-day visit. Party sources said that Shah has arrived here to take stock of the party’s organizational functions in view of the 2021 assembly elections. Also Read – MP Bypolls: BJP issued notice to former minister Shejwar, his son and a former MLA

BJP’s National Vice President Mukul Roy, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were present here along with Shah. Party workers shouted slogans of ‘Amit Shah Zindabad and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Also Read – 9 killed in cotton mill blast, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah assured help

Shah had earlier said in a tweet in Bengali, “I am coming to West Bengal on a two-day tour. Here I am looking forward to meeting BJP’s West Bengal unit, people of the state, friends of the media and representatives of various communities. ” Kovid-19 is Shah’s first visit to the state since the epidemic. He came here earlier on 1 March.

