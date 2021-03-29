‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Release Date

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that “Black Adam” will launch on July 29, 2022.

Johnson unveiled the date earlier than as we speak’s NCAA match sport between UCLA and Alabama. In a brief advert, Johnson will be heard saying in a booming voice, “The hierarchy of energy within the DC universe is about to alter.”

Johnson additionally posted the date on Instagram, together with a video of his voiceover blasting in Instances Sq..

“Black Adam” follows the story of the anti-hero of the identical title, performed by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics within the Forties as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly grew to become an anti-hero by the 2000s, identified for his disregard of guidelines and conventions.

Pierce Brosnan was only recently forged as Dr. Destiny within the movie, marking his first ever superhero position. Dr. Destiny, also called Kent Nelson, is a founding member of the Justice Society who beneficial properties superpowers via placing on the magical Helmet of Destiny. The casting of Brosnan completes the lineup for the Justice Society of America, with Aldis Hodge taking part in Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell taking over Cyclone.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who additionally directed Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” alongside Emily Blunt. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the most recent draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the earlier draft. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will function government producer.