Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s DC Superhero Debuts Costume

Dwayne Johnson is suited up and prepared for battle within the first picture from his upcoming movie “Black Adam.” Saturday’s “Black Adam” DC FanDome panel will give the primary glimpse of the movie, which is slated to debut on Dec. 22, 2021.

Johnson posted the picture on Instagram Friday forward of the FanDome panel.

“The hierarchy of energy within the DC UNIVERSE is about to vary,” he wrote. “Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC companions for creating this historic alternative for followers to soak up our whole DC universe whereas all of us proceed to handle the challenges of COVID. Nicely achieved. The person in black is coming to crush all of them.”

Johnson first introduced his involvement in a Nov. 14 Instagram publish with idea artwork of the character, alongside an emotional caption describing what the position meant to him.

“I’m honored to hitch the long-lasting #DCUniverse and it’s a real pleasure to grow to be Black Adam,” he wrote. “Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, however the distinction is he doesn’t toe the mark or stroll the road. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll at all times do what’s proper for the folks — however he does it his means. Reality and justice — the Black Adam means. This position is not like every other I’ve ever performed in my profession and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey collectively.”

“Black Adam” is a by-product of Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!,” which premiered in 2019. Johnson was thought-about to play Black Adam because the film’s villain, however the plan fell by means of.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who additionally directed Johnson on “Jungle Cruise,” is helming the undertaking. The movie is slated for launch on Dec. 22, 2021, after it was delayed by manufacturing shutdowns attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.