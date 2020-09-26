‘Black Adam’: Hawkman Role Goes to Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge will soar because the DC Comics superhero Hawkman within the New Line manufacturing of “Black Adam,” Selection has confirmed.

The actor — who most lately starred in “The Invisible Man” and received approval for his upcoming efficiency as Jim Brown in “One Evening in Miami” — is in negotiations to be part of the movie, starring Dwayne Johnson because the titular anti-hero, and Noah Centineo because the superhero Atom Smasher. Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Shallows”) will direct; Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (“Informer”) wrote the most recent draft of the script, from a earlier draft by Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage”).

Johnson can also be producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn is producing via FlynnPictureCo.

Together with his large wings, hawk-like helmet and magic mace, Hawkman has been a daily — if convoluted — presence in DC Comics since his debut in 1940, however the character has by no means actually made it right into a live-action characteristic. Throughout the DC FanDome digital occasion final month, Johnson teased that Hawkman would make his film debut in “Black Adam” as a part of the Justice Society, together with Atom Smasher, and Physician Destiny and Cyclone, roles which have but to be forged.

“I’ve a knack for destroying bullies, however there are some who assume I need assistance,” Johnson narrates as Black Adam within the animated teaser that performed throughout DC FanDome. “Hawkman, Physician Destiny, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They name themselves the Justice Society, a company that believes in combating for reality and justice. Properly, I’m going to train them that the one beliefs I struggle for are mine. Welcome to reality, justice and the Black Adam means.”

“Black Adam” is scheduled to open on Dec. 21, 2021.

