Black Adam, Ms Marvel, And Other Highly Anticipated POC Superheroes

Monica Rambeau

Sure, Monica Rambeau did certainly make her dwell motion debut, as performed by 11-year-old Akira Akbar, in Captain Marvel, however what we didn’t see was her debut as certainly one of her many superhero aliases, amongst them one she has shared together with her “Aunt Carol.” Primarily based on experiences that she is going to seem within the upcoming Disney+ collection WandaVision, performed by Pricey White Folks‘s Teyonah Parris, we’ve no affirmation, however want to consider that we might even see her reemerge as, possibly, Photon, Pulsar, Daystar, or, maybe her present id, Spectrum.