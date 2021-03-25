‘Black Adam’: Pierce Brosnan Cast as Dr. Fate

Pierce Brosnan is taking over his first function as a superhero. The actor has been forged as Dr. Fate in DC and New Line’s “Black Adam” alongside Dwayne Johnson, who’s taking part in the titular function.

Dr. Fate, additionally recognized as Kent Nelson, is a founding member of the Justice Society who positive factors superpowers by way of placing on the magical Helmet of Fate. The casting of Brosnan completes the lineup for the Justice Society of America, with Aldis Hodge taking part in Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell taking over Cyclone.

“Black Adam” follows the story of the anti-hero of the identical identify, performed by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics within the Nineteen Forties as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly turned an anti-hero by the 2000s, recognized for his disregard of guidelines and conventions.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who additionally directed Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the newest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the earlier draft. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as government producer.

Brosnan is thought for a myriad of roles, together with James Bond in 4 of the franchise’s movies, the “Mamma Mia!” movies, “The Matador” and “The Ghost Author.” He most not too long ago starred in Will Ferrell’s “Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga,” and will be seen within the upcoming movie adaptation of “Cinderella” in July.

Brosnan is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint.